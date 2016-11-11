Nov 11 Accentro Real Estate AG :

* Sales in the third quarter 66.9 million euros ($72.97 million), more than tripled (Q3-2015: 20.4 million euros)

* FY earnings forecast of approximately 20.0 million euros confirmed

* Group result in the third quarter 9.7 million euros more than quadrupled (Q3-2015: 2.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)