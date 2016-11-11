Nov 11 Holand og Setskog Sparebank :

* Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet) resolved that Pillar 2 requirement for Holand og Setskog Sparebank stands at 3.0 pct from Dec. 31, 2016, and at 3.4 pct from June 30, 17