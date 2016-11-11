Nov 11 Bechtle AG

* Says outlook for the year adjusted upwards

* Says now expects a slight increase of the EBT margin for 2016 as a whole. Previously saw margin on par with 2015.

* New goal will only be possible if the economic framework conditions remain intact in Q4 and there are no supply bottlenecks towards year-end

* Q3 revenue increased 6.4 per cent to 730.0 million euros

* Q3 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) went up 5.9 per cent to 35.2 million euros

* Q3 earnings before taxes (EBT) climbed 9.4 per cent to 36.3 million euros

