Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Ital TBS Telematic and Biomedical Services SpA :
* Reports 9-month total revenue 167.8 million euros ($183.02 million) versus 163.1 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net loss 1.1 million euros versus profit 2.0 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)