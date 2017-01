Nov 11 Sparebank 1 BV :

* Q3 net interest income 105.1 million Norwegian crowns ($12.56 million) versus 87.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 reversal of loan losses 1.1 million crowns versus loan losses 13.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net profit 100.6 million crowns versus 29.5 million crowns year ago

* Expects continued low losses in 2016

* Expects continued low losses in 2016

* Expects growth rate on mortgages in 2016 slightly above market growth