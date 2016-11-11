UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Nov 11 Storm Real Estate Asa :
* Total comprehensive income of $0.0 million in Q3
* NAV per share at 3.84 Norwegian crowns ($0.4588) as at September 30, 2016
* Q3 rental income $1.6 million versus $2.5 million year ago
* Q3 total operating loss $5.3 million versus profit $4.8 million year ago
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members