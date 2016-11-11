UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Softline AG :
* Plans to strengthen the equity base through balance sheet restructuring
* Reverse stock split in ratio 10:1 planned
* Capital increase in amount of 3,360,930.00 euros ($3.67 million) forseen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources