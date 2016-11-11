Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Targeteveryone Ab (Publ) :
* Q3 net sales 22.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.51 million) versus 26.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 pre-tax loss 8.8 million crowns versus loss 5.6 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0759 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)