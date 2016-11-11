UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Oriflame Holding AG CEO Magnus Brannstrom to Reuters:
* Says sales slowdown so far in Q4 is due mainly to difficult comparisons and more market volatility in India, Mexico, Egypt Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom and Rebecka Roos)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources