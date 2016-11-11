Nov 11 Pharming Group NV :
* CHMP adopts positive opinion to include self-administration for Ruconest
* Committee For Medicinal Products For Human Use adopted positive opinion recommending
extension to terms of marketing authorisation for Ruconest to European Commission
* This recommendation will allow self-administration of Ruconest for acute hereditary
angioedema (HAE) attacks by adolescents and adults
* After adoption of positive opinion by CHMP, final decision from European Committee is
expected in January 2017
