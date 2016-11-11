UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Kolomna Locomotive Works :
* 9-month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 10.0 billion roubles ($151.91 million) versus 9.32 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month net profit to RAS of 505.5 million roubles versus 338.8 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2eIEAmB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.8300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources