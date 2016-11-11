BRIEF-NextEra Energy Partners LP Q4 results press release
Please click on the link below for NextEra Energy Partners LP's quarterly earnings press release:
Nov 11 Fang Holdings Ltd :
* Fang announces dismissal of securities class action claims
* Fang Holdings - Lead plaintiffs did not pursue a further amendment, and court dismissed lead plaintiffs' claims with prejudice on November 4, 2016
Says no payment or any other consideration was paid by company or its officers in connection with lawsuit's dismissal
Please click on the link below for NextEra Energy Inc's fourth-quarter earnings press release:
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab