UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Cam Resources Bhd
* Unit received the approval letter from SEDA
* Approval to build and operate a renewable electrical energy power plant with a capacity to supply 7.0 mw per hour of electricity
* Source of funding of the construction cost of repp will be internally-generated funds and bank loan
* FIT approval / PPA will not have any significant impact on the performance of the group for the financial year ending dec 31
* It shall contribute positively to the future earnings of the group after the effective period, i.e from 28 december 2018 Source text [ID:bit.ly/2fpUZhj] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources