UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Nov 11 Andhra Bank
* Sept-quarter net profit 514.2 million rupees versus net profit of 2.51 billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter interest earned 44.73 billion rupees versus 43.46 billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter provisions 9.57 billion rupees versus 5.25 billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter gross NPA 11.49 percent versus 10.30 percent previous quarter
* Sept-quarter net NPA 6.99 percent versus 6.21 percent previous quarter Source text: bit.ly/2finyQa Further company coverage:
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: