UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Doyen International Holdings Ltd :
* JV company, 77.58% by company as at date of this announcement, entered into jv loan agreement with borrower
* Pursuant agreement company has agreed to advance a loan in amount of rmb110 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fCwuOc) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources