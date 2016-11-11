UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 19 million rupees versus profit 1.3 million rupees year ago
* Says appointed Ramadoss Srininvasan as Chairman
* Sept quarter net sales 690.9 million rupees versus 609.4 million rupees year ago
* Says resignation tendered by Shanker Menon , Chairman Source text: bit.ly/2g2mxfW Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources