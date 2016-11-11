Nov 11 Ihh Healthcare Bhd
* unit entered into share purchase agreement with taikang to
divest 20.7 million shares in capital of its wholly-owned
subsidiary, pch to taikang
* deal to divest 20.7 million shares in the capital of its
wholly-owned subsidiary, pch to taikang for a consideration of
rmb291.1 million
* pch has on 11 november 2016 entered into a share
subscription agreement with taikang
* transactions are not expected to have any material effect
on the earnings for the financial year ending 31 december 2016
* share subscription agreement for a consideration of
rmb807.1 million
Source text:(bit.ly/2g2jtAE)
