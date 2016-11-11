Nov 11 Indian Overseas Bank

* Sept-quarter net loss 7.65 billion rupees versus net loss of 5.51 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter interest earned 49.92 billion rupees versus 59.96 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter provisions 16.98 billion rupees versus 15.58 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter gross NPA 21.77 percent versus 20.48 percent previous quarter

* Sept-qtr net NPA 14.30 percent versus 13.97 percent previous quarter

* Says provision coverage ratio as on 30.09.2016 stood at 50.19 percent