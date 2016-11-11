UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Nov 11 Systematix Corporate Services Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 24.1 million rupees versus loss 2.8 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter consol net sales 112.6 million rupees versus 80.8 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2g2mD7q Further company coverage:
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: