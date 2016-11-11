Nov 11 Efficient Group Ltd :

* Summarised Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 August 2016

* FY revenue 879.978 million rand versus 716.179 million rand

* FY headline and diluted headline earnings per share 41.53 cents versus 32.32 cents year earlier

* Final dividend of 5.47059 cents per share declared

* Sees headline earnings per share of 100 cents by 2020