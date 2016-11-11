UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Nov 11 Efficient Group Ltd :
* Summarised Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 August 2016
* FY revenue 879.978 million rand versus 716.179 million rand
* FY headline and diluted headline earnings per share 41.53 cents versus 32.32 cents year earlier
* Final dividend of 5.47059 cents per share declared
* Sees headline earnings per share of 100 cents by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: