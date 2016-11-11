Nov 11 (Reuters) -

* Fitch upgrades Israel to 'A+'; outlook stable

* Fitch - Israel's external balance sheet has continued to strengthen

* Fitch on Israel - Expects current account surpluses to persist in 2017 and 2018

* Fitch - Israel's net external creditor position to be 43% of GDP in 2016, improvement from 35.1% in 2014, 23% in 2008 when last upgraded Israel's IDRS

* Fitch on Israel - Further gas sector development will lend additional support to external balance sheet

* Fitch on Israel - Expect government debt/GDP to remain fairly level in 2016-2018 rather than continuing a downward path

