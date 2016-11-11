BRIEF-NextEra Energy Partners LP Q4 results press release
Please click on the link below for NextEra Energy Partners LP's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
Nov 11 Chromadex Corp
* Chromadex announces results of pre-ind meeting for Nicotinamide Riboside for cockayne syndrome
* Says anticipates filing this IND in Q1 2017
* Says FDA has indicated it will consider a fast track designation for Nicotinamide Riboside at time of IND submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for NextEra Energy Inc's fourth-quarter earnings press release: Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k9oUz8)
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab