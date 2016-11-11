UPDATE 1-VW ex-CEO may have known of cheating sooner - prosecutors
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
Nov 11 CHD Developers Ltd
* Sept-quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus 3.7 million rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter net sales 399.4 million rupees versus 233.9 million rupees year ago Source text:bit.ly/2fiyahW Further company coverage:
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Deal to have an immaterial impact to diluted EPS