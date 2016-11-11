BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 BeiGene Ltd -
* BeiGene Ltd says presented updated clinical data from an ongoing phase I study of anti-PD-1 antibody BGB-A317 in patients with advanced solid tumors
* BeiGene Ltd says continue to see promising anti-tumor activity with BGB-A317 and a safety profile that is consistent with this class of molecules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors have piled into new bank senior bonds this year, shrugging off the removal of certain covenants that in the past have allowed them to demand accelerated repayment.