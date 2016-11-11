BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 EU Medicines Agency
* Recommendations for November 2016
* Vemlidy, also known as tenofovir alafenamide received positive opinion from CHMP for treatment of chronic Hepatitis B
* CHMP recommended granting marketing authorisation for Afstyla for prevention, treatment of bleeding in patients with Haemophilia A Source text: (bit.ly/2fHLj0K) Further company coverage:
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors have piled into new bank senior bonds this year, shrugging off the removal of certain covenants that in the past have allowed them to demand accelerated repayment.