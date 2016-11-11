Nov 11 Anima Holding SpA :

* Reports 9-month brokerage margin 176.5 million euros ($191.87 million) versus 216.0 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit 63.3 million euros versus 95.9 million euros a year ago

* Says in the first nine months of 2016 performance fees were very limited, in the amount of 5.0 million euros versus 44.9 million euros a year ago Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)