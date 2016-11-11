BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals initiates rolling submission of NDA for Ryanodex in exertional heat stroke
* Eagle is currently conducting animal studies to further support safety and efficacy of Ryanodex for treatment of EHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors have piled into new bank senior bonds this year, shrugging off the removal of certain covenants that in the past have allowed them to demand accelerated repayment.