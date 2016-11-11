Nov 11 Eurosports Global Ltd

* update on deed of indemnity in respect of spania gta technomotive s.l.

* Resolved to exercise its rights under deed of indemnity for repayment of deposit of eur 1.20 million from Goh Kim San and Goh Kim Hup

* Group has not received delivery of any ordered Gta Spano Automobiles nor refund of deposits