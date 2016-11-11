Nov 11 Efficient Group Ltd :

* Summarised audited financial results for the year ended Aug. 31, 2016

* Profit after tax for year increased from 29 mln rand to 38 mln rand

* FY headline earnings per share increased from 32.32 cents to 41.53 cents

* Final dividend of 5.47059 cents per share declared