UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Nov 11 Joindre Capital Services Ltd
* Joindre Capital Services Ltd says appointed Pramod Surana as CFO of company w.e.f. November 11, 2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2eJg2cX) Further company coverage:
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: