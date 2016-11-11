BRIEF-Capital City Bank Group announces new board members
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members
Nov 11 Sinarmas Land Ltd
* Sml has increased its effective interest in pt mustika candraguna from 49.28% to 53.88%
* Deal for a total consideration of IDR25 billion
* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Deal to have an immaterial impact to diluted EPS
* South State Corporation reports 2016 results; increases quarterly cash dividend