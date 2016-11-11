Nov 11 Tata Chemicals Ltd

* Tata Chemicals Ltd says Tata Sons requests for EGM for removal of C. P. Mistry and Nusli Wadia as directors of the company Source text - (Tata Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that pursuant to Sections 100(2)(a) and 115 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder , a Special Notice and a Requisition dated November 10, 2016 received by us on November 11, 2016 from Tata Sons Limited, the Company's promoter and a shareholder holding 19.35% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, to convene an Extra-Ordinary General meeting of the Company for passing the resolutions for removal of Mr. Cyrus P. Mistry and Mr. Nusli Wadia as Directors of the Company under Section 169 of the Companies Act, 2013.) Further company coverage: