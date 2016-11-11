Nov 11 Bid Corporation Ltd :

* Trading update, results of annual general meeting and change in directorate

* Overall trading within Bidcorp for first 4 months of financial year 2017 has been good

* Positive momentum achieved in financial year 2016 has continued

* Following Brexit, impact of inflation on our UK businesses is positive