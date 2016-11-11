UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Funespana SA :
* 9-month net profit 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million) versus 4.3 million euros year ago
* 9-month sales 78.5 million euros versus 84.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources