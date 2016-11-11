Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Forgame Holdings Ltd
* Group may record a net loss of between approximately RMB131 million and RMB151 million for six months ending 31 december 2016
* number of investments (including but not limited to major investments) in investment portfolio will continue to face challenges
* resolved that it is not in group's economic interest to provide additional funding to these investments
* Anticipates that provision for investment and impairment loss in an estimated amount of between RMB50 million and RMB75 million will be made for hy
* Expected result due to expected increase in marketing and promotional expenses to be spent on overseas game "liberator"
* Repositioning plan will lead to majority of certain one-off exceptional losses in range of between about RMB44 million and RMB48 million for six months ending 31 dec
* Expected losses will primarily be caused by expected costs of closing down group's taiwan office and related asset write-offs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)