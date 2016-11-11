Nov 11 Forgame Holdings Ltd

* Group may record a net loss of between approximately RMB131 million and RMB151 million for six months ending 31 december 2016

* number of investments (including but not limited to major investments) in investment portfolio will continue to face challenges

* resolved that it is not in group's economic interest to provide additional funding to these investments

* Anticipates that provision for investment and impairment loss in an estimated amount of between RMB50 million and RMB75 million will be made for hy

* Expected result due to expected increase in marketing and promotional expenses to be spent on overseas game "liberator"

* Repositioning plan will lead to majority of certain one-off exceptional losses in range of between about RMB44 million and RMB48 million for six months ending 31 dec

* Expected losses will primarily be caused by expected costs of closing down group's taiwan office and related asset write-offs