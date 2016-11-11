BRIEF-FactSet strengthens global wealth management offering, agrees to acquire Interactive Data Managed Solutions
* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Deal to have an immaterial impact to diluted EPS
Nov 11 Net Insurance SpA :
* Says it issued the third and final tranche of Tier II - "7.00 per cent. Fixed Rate Dated Subordinated Notes due 30 September 2026"
* The value of the issued tranche amounts to 5 million euros ($5.45 million) and was subscribed by professional and institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Deal to have an immaterial impact to diluted EPS
* South State Corporation reports 2016 results; increases quarterly cash dividend
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 Signs that U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to adopt protectionist trade policies are a cause for concern and would hurt Europe, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.