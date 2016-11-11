Nov 11 Rodina OAO :

* Says convenes extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) to decide on delisting of its preferred shares from Moscow Exchange

* Sets price for share buyback at 152.10 roubles ($2.31) per share Source text - bit.ly/2fWY1Of

