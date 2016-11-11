Nov 11 Newcap Holding A/S :

* Has agreed with Terra Nova A/S and Driftsselskabet af 28. December 2001 A/S to extend two loan facilities with 36 months each

* Announced in Dec. 2015 it had entered into two loan agreements with Terra Nova A/S and Driftsselskabet af 28. december 2001 A/S for loan facilities of 62.5 million Danish crowns ($9.15 million) each with repayment date Dec. 31, 2017

* Extension does not change company's expectation that loan agreements will affect 2016 EBITDA negatively by about 3.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8307 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)