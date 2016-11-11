Nov 11 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alexion says new long-term data show reduction in liver
fibrosis and cirrhosis in cohort of patients with lysosomal acid
lipase deficiency treated with Kanuma
* Alexion Pharma says additional long-term data show rapid,
sustained reduction in alt, in 98 percent of Kanuma-treated
patients at 76 weeks
* Alexion Pharma says safety profile of Kanuma during
extended open-label period was consistent with that observed in
double-blind period
