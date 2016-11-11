Nov 11 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion says new long-term data show reduction in liver fibrosis and cirrhosis in cohort of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency treated with Kanuma

* Alexion Pharma says additional long-term data show rapid, sustained reduction in alt, in 98 percent of Kanuma-treated patients at 76 weeks

* Alexion Pharma says safety profile of Kanuma during extended open-label period was consistent with that observed in double-blind period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: