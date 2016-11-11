Nov 11 Deutsche Real Estate AG :

* Confirms 2016 outlook

* 9-mth consolidated profit is 3.9 million euros ($4.25 million)(reference period 2015: 5.5 million euros)

* Adjusted EBITDA of 14.3 million euros in the first nine months of 2016 and thus at the level of the previous year's period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)