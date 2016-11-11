Nov 11 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd - company entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation

* Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd - deal with Yong Xin Hua Holdings Co

* Huarong international financial holdings ltd - deal in respect of cooperation between parties for formation of an investment fund

* Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd - proposed size of fund shall be RMB30 billion

* Pursuant to MOU, fund will, among others, make investments in projects

* Proposed size of fund shall be rmb30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: