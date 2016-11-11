BRIEF-FactSet strengthens global wealth management offering, agrees to acquire Interactive Data Managed Solutions
* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Deal to have an immaterial impact to diluted EPS
Nov 11 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd - company entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation
* Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd - deal with Yong Xin Hua Holdings Co
* Huarong international financial holdings ltd - deal in respect of cooperation between parties for formation of an investment fund
* Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd - proposed size of fund shall be RMB30 billion
* Pursuant to MOU, fund will, among others, make investments in projects
* Proposed size of fund shall be rmb30 billion
* South State Corporation reports 2016 results; increases quarterly cash dividend
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 Signs that U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to adopt protectionist trade policies are a cause for concern and would hurt Europe, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.