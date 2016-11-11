BRIEF-Capital City Bank Group announces new board members
Nov 11 MDX PCL :
* MDX PCL - refers to accusation by anti-money laundering office on nvpskg joint venture concerning money laundering
* MDX PCL - money laundering of Klongdaan waste water treatment project in which Gateway Development Co., Ltd (the subsidiary) has 10 pct stake
* MDX PCL says the 210-million-baht of money that co and unit received on service rendered to the project were temporarily seized by the civil court
* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Deal to have an immaterial impact to diluted EPS
* South State Corporation reports 2016 results; increases quarterly cash dividend