Nov 11 J C Penney Company Inc
* J.C. Penney- In Q3, October was the best-performing month
delivering solid positive comps that accelerated throughout the
month -conf call
* J.C. Penney- Expects Q4 comp store sales performance to be
in a range of about 2 to 5 percent - conf call
* J.C. Penney- Expects Q4 gross margin rate will be up
compared to same period last year - conf call
* J.C. Penney- Expects Q4 SG&A expense dollars to be up
compared to last year driven in part by higher advertising
expenses- conf call
* J.C. Penney- At the end of Q3, inventory was $3.691
billion, up 0.6 percent compared to the end of third quarter
last year - conf call
