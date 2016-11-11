UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Nan Hai Corporation Ltd :
* on 11 November Dadi Century Film Culture entered into equity transfer agreement with Dadi Dreamworks
* Deal for a total consideration of RMB150 million
* Pursuant to deal Dadi Century Film Culture agreed to sell , 10% equity interest in Guangdong Dadi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources