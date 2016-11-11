UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Sincere Watch Hong Kong Ltd
* Expected to continue to record a loss for six months ended 30 september 2016
* Expected result due to impairment on co's available-for-sale investments to reflect decrease in fair value of equity instruments
* Says expected loss may increase significantly by approximately 90% as compared with net loss for corresponding period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources