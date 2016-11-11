Nov 11 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P revises Egypt sovereign credit outlook up to stable
from negative; current rating is B-
* Ratings on Egypt remain constrained by "wide fiscal
deficits, high public debt, low income levels, and institutional
and social fragility"
* Project that Egypt's real GDP growth will exceed 4 percent
by 2019
* Increase in Egypt's inflation in near term on currency
devaluation, subsidy cuts on top of interest rate hikes to weigh
on domestic consumption
* Revised Egypt's outlook to reflect balance between
long-standing external, fiscal vulnerabilities among other
factors
* Stable outlook balances Egypt's external, fiscal
vulnerabilities, against likely IMF support after government's
upfront delivery on program reforms
* Says project that Egypt's real GDP growth will exceed 4
percent by 2019
* Anticipate Egypt's economic growth will start recovering
in 2018-2019, fueled by domestic consumption and investments
Source: bit.ly/2fDS2df