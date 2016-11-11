UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Twintec AG :
* Forecast 2016: group sales of approx. 40 million to 44 million euros ($47.68 million), EBITDA between -2.0 million and -2.5 million euros
* Provisional financial figures for 2015 confirmed without significant changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources