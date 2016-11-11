Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Amper SA :
* 9-month revenue 78.9 million euros ($85.51 million) versus 78.2 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 975,000 euros versus 89.1 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 13.0 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9227 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)