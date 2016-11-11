Nov 11 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
* Fairfax financial holdings limited: reduction in defensive
equity hedges
* after considering effect of recent U.S. Elections,
determined prudent to significantly reduce hedge of equity
investment exposure immediately
* will continue to evaluate post-election U.S. Economic
indicators and may determine to reduce equity hedges further
* as a result of the action, equity hedges currently
represent about 50% of company's equity and equity-related
holdings
