Nov 11 A&M LLC

* A&M provides notice of data security incident

* A&M LLC - incident may have compromised security of payment information of some customers who used debit or credit cards at Annie Sez, Afaze, Mandee, Sirens,Urban Planet locations

* A&M LLC - data security incident may have compromised security of payment information of customers who used debit or credit cards Nov 24, 2015 and Aug 23, 2016

* A&M LLC-customers who used credit/debit card at Annie Sez location in Danbury, Connecticut between Oct. 15, 2015 to Aug. 23 may be affected by incident

* A&M LLC - data security incident did not involve customers' social security numbers

* A&M LLC-customers who used credit/debit card at mandee location in Bergenfield, New Jersey between Oct 14, 2015 and Aug 23 may be affected by incident

* A&M LLC- data security incident did not involve customers' pin numbers, also

* A&M-malware may have stolen credit/debit card data from cards used At Annie Sez,Afaze,Mandee,Sirens,Urban Planet locations from Nov 24, 2015-Aug 23 Source text for Eikon: